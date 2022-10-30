Yemen separatists say 2 soldiers killed in Houthi shelling

Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) said two soldiers were killed in clashes with Houthi rebels in the southwestern Lahij province, Anadolu reports.

The fatalities occurred in artillery shelling on STC positions by Houthi rebels north of Lahij, the STC said in a statement.

The statement said STC-affiliated forces responded to the Houthi shelling.

There was no comment from the Houthi group on the report.

Yemen's warring rivals have failed to renew a UN-brokered cease-fire, which expired on Oct. 2.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since September 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to restore the government to power.

The eight-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions suffering from hunger.

