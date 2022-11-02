Russia says Western media trying to stir Gulf tensions

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, told his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday that Western media had launched a campaign that could trigger an escalation in the Gulf, his Ministry said, Reuters reports.

In a telephone call with Hossein Amirabdollahian, Lavrov commented on "the harmfulness of the information campaign that has been launched by Western media", the Ministry said in a statement summarising his remarks.

Lavrov told Amirabdollahian that such actions could result in a dangerous escalation of tension in the strategically important region, the Ministry added.

Washington expressed concern on Tuesday about unspecified threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and said it would not hesitate to respond, if necessary.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the United States warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the Kingdom.

