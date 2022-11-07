Ethiopia PM attends COP27 in Egypt

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed yesterday arrived in Egypt to attend the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27).

Ahmed's visit comes amid an Egypt-Ethiopia-Sudan dispute over Addis Ababa's rejection of an agreement to fill and operate its Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) in coordination with the two downstream countries.

Official media reported that the Ethiopian premier was accompanied by a number of officials.

COP27 launched this morning in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh. It ends on 18 November. The conference's Executive Secretary, Simon Steele, recently said that around 110 heads of states and government officials would attend the conference.

He added that "thousands of civil society organisations, 26,500 official delegations, 3,321 media professionals, and a total of 44,174 participants," will take part in the summit.

