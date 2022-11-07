French model converts to Islam

A prominent French model has revealed her conversion to Islam, marking the embrace of her new faith as the "happiest day" of her life.

Marine El Himer, a French model and reality television star, last week announced her conversion to Islam, posting a set of pictures on her Instagram account showing her wearing a hijab and next to the Kaaba in the Islamic holy city of Makkah.

"There are no words strong enough to express the intensity of happiness and emotions experienced at this very moment. A spiritual journey that I hope will continue to uplift and guide me, Inshaallah," El Himer said in the social media post. She added that her decision was "a choice of soul, heart and reason."

According to French media, El Himer stumbled upon the religion and made her decision while researching about her biological father and their origins. She had reportedly converted months ago, but only now made it public.

The model and star – having popularly been in the French reality dating television show "Les Princes et les Princess de l'Amour" (The Princes and Princesses of Love) – also recently obtained her Moroccan national card and citizenship prior to her announcement.

El Himer's conversion makes her the second celebrity and notable Western figure to have recently announced their embracing of Islam, with the controversial social media figure and former kickboxing champion, Andrew Tate, having also converted last month.

