Arsenal football player Thomas Partey converts to Islam

Ghanaian player Thomas Partey, who plays for the Arsenal football club, announced that he has converted to Islam.

Sheikh Muhammad Al-Azhari, an imam, preacher and researcher in Sharia sciences in London, announced that the Ghanaian player took his Shahada at a mosque in London and declared his conversion to Islam.

Partey joined Arsenal about two years ago from Atletico Madrid for a sum of £45 million.

The 29-year-old footballer previously played on loan from Atletico Madrid to Mallorca and Almeria. He is known for intercepting balls from his opponents and his powerful long-range shots.

Partey has played 188 matches with Atletico Madrid, during which he scored 16 goals and 12 assists. He has played about 40 international matches with Ghana and participated in three Africa Cup of Nations.