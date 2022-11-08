Meshaal describes late Brotherhood Guide as 'great supporter of Palestine'

Khaled Meshaal said on Monday that the late acting Supreme Guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, Ibrahim Munir, was a great supporter of Palestine, Hamas and other resistance groups. Meshaal made his comment in his speech at a memorial service in Istanbul for Munir, who died in London on 4 November, aged 85.

"May Allah shower His mercy on Munir, who has passed away after a long journey of education, work, preaching, jihad and sacrifices," said the head of Hamas in the diaspora. "He was one of those who supported the Palestinian resistance and paved the way for its mission of fighting the occupation. After moving to London, when he was the Muslim Brotherhood secretary, he put the Palestine cause at the top of his agenda."

When Al-Aqsa Intifada started in 2000, Meshaal explained, the Muslim Brotherhood commissioned Munir to establish a special body for the support of Palestine and the Palestinians. He met with scholars and other notable individuals and groups and persuaded them to work for the Palestinian cause and Al-Aqsa Mosque. "I lived with him in Kuwait. He was humble, loyal, ethical, simple, resilient and moderate."

At the age of just 17 in 1955, Munir was sentenced to five years in prison with hard labour by the Nasser regime in Egypt. He remained in prison for seven years. Later, he was sentenced to ten years in prison with hard labour for reviving the Muslim Brotherhood in 1965. He was released after nine years and then left Egypt to spend the rest of his life in exile.

