Deputy supreme guide of Muslim Brotherhood dies in London

The Deputy Supreme Guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, Ibrahim Munir, passed away today in London aged 85.

Munir became the caretaker supreme guide of the Brotherhood after the arrest and detention of Mahmoud Ezzat the first deputy supreme guide of the group in August 2020.

Munir, who lived in London, was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood's Guidance Council and spokesman for the movement in Europe.

In 1955, at the age of just 17, he was sentenced to five years in prison with hard labour by the Nasser regime. He remained in prison for seven years.

Later, he was sentenced to ten years in prison with hard labour for reviving the Muslim Brotherhood in 1965. He was released after nine years.

More recently he was accused of terrorism by the Sisi regime in Egypt. In an interview translated by MEMO in 2017, refuting the claims, Munir said: "I am willing to stand before any court in the world if the coup-led government will reveal the acts of which I have personally committed which actually violate proper laws and which the regime believes are acts of terrorism. Verbal or written opinions expressed in opposition to the government, led by the coup leader … can never be regarded as terrorism."

