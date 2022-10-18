Latest News
Inter-rebel clashes resume in northwest Syria after collapse of truce
Egypt court includes late Sheikh Qaradawi on terror list despite his death
Egypt's dollar crisis leads to mass cull of chicks as feed is stuck at ports
OPEC+ members endorse output cut after US coercion accusation
Head of Somalia journalists' union released on bail
Former Russia President warns Israel against arms deliveries to Ukraine
Iraq new President hopes for quick government formation
Australia quietly deletes recognition of Jerusalem as Israel capital from govt website
Kuwait new government sworn in
Israel suspends entry permits of 164 family members related to the Lions' Den
Riyadh will release Al-Khudari and deport him to Amman
Palestinian prisoner suffering from cancer loses ability to eat
Renewed calls for UK University to cut ties with Bahrain police force
South Sudan dismisses report of graft involving $1bln credit line for vulnerable communities
Egypt: man sets himself on fire after school withholds son's textbooks
