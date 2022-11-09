Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq Prime Minister: Turkiye can play key role in Iraq development 

November 9, 2022 at 9:10 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iraq, Middle East, News, Turkey
Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad, Iraq on October 27, 2022 [Iraqi Parliament Handout/Anadolu Agency]
Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad, Iraq on October 27, 2022 [Iraqi Parliament Handout/Anadolu Agency]
 November 9, 2022 at 9:10 am

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said Tuesday that Turkiye can play a key role in Iraq's development, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"We have a high trade volume between the two countries," Al-Sudani told a press conference in Baghdad. "Turkiye is an economically developed country and can play a key role in the development of Iraq," he added.

The Iraqi Premier said that decreased rainfall and the low amount of water coming from Turkiye and Iran create a water problem in Iraq.

"We are in favour of cooperation to solve this issue," he added.

READ: Turkiye will provide Syria 'political support' to expel terrorists

Meanwhile, Al-Sudani said Iraq will continue to play a mediating role between Iran and Saudi Arabia to help serve regional stability.

Iraq has hosted several rounds of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in recent months in an effort to normalise their relations and ease tensions between the two neighbours.

As for an oil dispute between the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government, Al-Sudani said the dispute should be resolved through cooperation and coordination between the two sides.

Categories
Europe & RussiaIraqMiddle EastNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments