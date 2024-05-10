Brazil university students set up solidarity camp for Gaza

Students from Brazil’s University of Sao Paulo set up a solidarity camp for Gaza today.

Sao Paulo University, hailed as Latin America’s most prestigious university, saw students from various faculties protesting against Israel.

The students, who set up the solidarity camp in front of the rectorate, demanded that Brazil severs diplomatic and economic ties with Israel.

They raised Palestinian flags, chanting “Free Palestine” and called for an “immediate ceasefire.”

Speaking to the Spanish EFE news agency, student Francisco Napolitano said that the demonstrations in support of Palestine at universities in the United States inspired them.

Gaza solidarity encampments have spread across the world after first being set up in Columbia University in the US. Since then, students in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Mexico and other countries have followed suit to demand an end to the genocide in Gaza and calling on their institutions to cut ties with Israeli arms manufacturers and other business which are complicit in Israel’s crimes against Palestinians.

