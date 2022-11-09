Report: Israel detained 6,000 Palestinians so far in 2022

Israel has detained 6,000 Palestinians since the start of this year, including 141 women and 739 children, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club (PPC) revealed yesterday.

In a report issued yesterday, the PPC said that the Israeli occupation had issued 1,829 administrative detention orders; detaining Palestinians without charge or trial.

According to the report, the highest number of detainees was recorded in Jerusalem where 2,700 Palestinians had been detained.

In the report, the PPC stated that this year was the worst for prisoners and their families compared to the past few years.

The report also found that there are a number of wounded prisoners and those with medical ailments inside Israeli jails, stressing that the lack of proper treatment and medical care puts their life at stake.

As of September, there were 4,700 Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails, the PCC report said, including 30 females and 190 minors.

READ: Arrests in the West Bank, occupation forces raid Nablus