Biden, Sisi discuss maintaining calm in Palestine

US President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Friday discussed the situation in Palestine and stressed the importance of maintaining calm between Palestinians and the Israeli occupation.

Bassam Rady, Al-Sisi's spokesperson, said that Biden and Al-Sisi discussed several issues during their meeting, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The US president valued Egypt's "tireless and significant efforts" in this context, including pacifying the situation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, Egypt Today reported.

Al-Sisi affirmed Egypt's unwavering position on reaching a just and comprehensive solution that ensures the rights of the Palestinian people based on international resolutions.

Meanwhile, Al-Sisi discussed strengthening coordination and consultation with the US on various political, security and regional issues, as well as continuing to promote and strengthen partnerships across various fields of cooperation within the framework of mutual respect and common interest.

Biden praised the success of the decisive Egyptian efforts in this regard and hailed Al-Sisi's fight against terrorism and extremism, according to Egypt Today.

The US president expressed his administration's support of these efforts and asserted that Egypt is a key partner in confronting the challenge of transnational terrorism.

