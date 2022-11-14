FM: Saudi-US relation strong enough to overcome recent differences

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, said the kingdom's relations with the United States are "solid" and the two will overcome recent differences over the decision of the OPEC+ group to cut oil production.

"It's a very strong relationship," Al-Jubeir said on Saturday at the Saudi Green Initiative during the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

"We have seen the coming and passing of many storms. We have had our ups and downs and we always move towards a stronger, deeper and broader relationship" Al-Jubeir said, adding that it is natural for friends to have disagreements from time to time, "but the kingdom will continue to work for its best interests."

Al-Jubeir said "there's a lot of alignment of interests between the kingdom and the US."

The US has criticised the decision made by OPEC+ to reduce oil production which Washington described as pandering to Russia's demands at a time when Moscow is struggling with US and EU imposed sanctions as a result of its war on Ukraine.

However, Saudi Arabia and all members of the body confirmed that production policies are taken based on market data and away from politics in a way that guarantees the stability of the global market.