COP 27: Kuwait pledges carbon neutrality in oil and gas by 2050

Kuwait has announced an official commitment to becoming carbon neutral in the oil and gas sector by 2050, Foreign Minister, Salem Al-Sabah told state news agency, KUNA, on Monday on the sidelines of COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

Foreign Minister, Salem Al-Sabah said carbon-neutrality is "a solid serious pledge" for the OPEC producer.

The country affirmed its commitment to regional and international environmental resolutions and initiatives, while addressing the Middle East Green Initiative summit held on sidelines of United Nations COP27, and cited projects to expand green areas.

