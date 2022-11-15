Latest News
Syrian Salvation Government retracts from normalising with Assad
Turkiye opens new housing settlement for displaced Syrians
Netherlands to auction World Cup shirts to support migrant workers
Lebanon condemns Israel strike on Syria, saying it violates Lebanese airspace
Israel soldier mistakenly kills Israeli man he suspected to be a Palestinian attacker
Turkish Interior Minister announces the arrest of the Istanbul bomber
Egypt COP27 Envoy dismisses warning of spying on delegates as 'ludicrous'
Israeli extremists raid Al-Aqsa, cut down 2,000 olive trees
Rabbis call for security portfolio to be given to Smotrich to prevent Palestinian State
'Message of Jewish supremacy' dominates new Israel civic curriculum
Palestine Action activists squirt Balfour statue with fake blood - London
Abbas says Israel Netanyahu 'doesn't believe in peace'
Iran strikes dissident sites in Iraq Kurdistan, two dead - officials
Deadly Istanbul blast echoes past attacks in Turkiye
Egyptian-British hunger striker's family receive 'proof of life' letter
