Trump slams American Jews, as US Zionist group labels him 'greatest friend of Israel'

Donald Trump has been lauded by the Zionist Organisation of America (ZOA) as "the greatest friend Israel has ever had" during the right-wing group's annual gala. The former President blasted American Jews, while he was awarded the Theodor Herzl Medal for his contributions on behalf of Israel and echoed previous comments that were slammed as anti-Semitic.

"You do have people in this country that happen to be Jewish that are not doing the right thing for Israel – too many," Trump said. "The Democrats get 75 per cent of the [Jewish] vote, which is hard to believe. We can't let that continue," he continued. Trump proceeded to attack the people in Congress who say "hate Israel". Contrasting the situation, he stressed that "you couldn't touch Israel and couldn't say a bad thing about it."

Condemning President Joe Biden, Trump claimed that his successor had appointed "numerous anti-Israel radical leftists to key government posts, including those who have supported the anti-Semitic BDS [Boycott Divestment and Sanctions] Movement." The President's "betrayals are outrageous", Trump stressed before praising his own record in support of the Apartheid State.

Acting in opposition to international law and against the wishes of the international community, Trump unilaterally moved the US embassy to Occupied Jerusalem, recognised Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights and withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal. The controversial decisions were applauded by the Israelis and earned Trump the reputation of being the most pro-Israel President in US history.

"Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House," ZOA President Klein said. "We felt it was our moral duty to thank him for all he did for the Jewish State and the Jewish people." In his speech, Klein mocked progressive Democrats, Arabs and the idea of a Palestinian State and made clear that his confidence in Trump was unwavering. "The Torah promises that Israel is the Jewish homeland, and will always be the Jewish homeland," Klein said. "Unlike politicians, except President Trump, God keeps his promises."

Though he is celebrated in Israel and lauded by Zionist groups, the same cannot be said for Trump's relation with American Jews. With the overwhelming majority of America's 7.6 million Jews voting for Democrats, they have been on the receiving end of Trump's taunt, which often leans towards anti-Semitic tropes. In 2019, for instance, the former President was branded an anti-Semite after he accused American Jews of "great disloyalty".