Trump: 'I could easily become Israel's prime minister'

Former US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he could "easily" become Israel's prime minister as he wished that American Jews were more appreciative of what he has done for the occupation state.

"No President has done more for Israel than I have," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. "Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US."

Those living in Israel, he added, are a different story. "Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be PM! US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel. Before it is too late!"

In response to Trump's remarks, the CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League in America, Jonathan Greenblatt, said: "We do not need the former president, who curries favour with extremists and anti-Semites, to lecture us about the US-Israel relationship. It is not about a quid pro quo; it rests on shared values and security interests. This 'Jewsplaining' is insulting and disgusting."

The American Jewish Committee, meanwhile, insisted that, "Support for the Jewish state never gives one licence to lecture American Jews, nor does it ever give the right to draw baseless judgments about the ties between US Jews and Israel."

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, "Donald Trump's comments were anti-Semitic… and insulting, both to Jews and to our Israeli allies." Her comments were quoted by US news agencies.