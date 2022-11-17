Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas to hold 35th anniversary event

Palestinian people gather at Al-Katiba Square during an event held to mark the 30th anniversary of Hamas, on December 14, 2017 in Gaza City, Gaza [Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency]
The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, is preparing to organise an event in the Gaza Strip to celebrate the 35th anniversary of its founding, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Hazem Qasem explained that the programme will include a speech to reiterate the movement's principles and positions on various issues.

The event will focus on the centrality of the Palestinian cause in the region, as well as the importance of protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites. The threats to occupied Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque will be highlighted, as will support for the intifada of the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The movement was founded by a number of Palestinians, including the late Sheikh Ahmad Yassin, on 14 December, 1987. The quadriplegic Sheikh was killed by an Israeli missile while leaving a mosque in his wheelchair on 22 March, 2004.

