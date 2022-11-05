Hamas mourns death of Muslim Brotherhood Guide Ibrahim Munir

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas mourns the death of Ibrahim Munir, former acting leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, who died in London on Friday, aged 85.

In a statement, Hamas described Munir as a: "Leader, educator, grand preacher and one of the most senior Muslim Brotherhood leaders."

Hamas also shared: "He passed away after a life full of giving in all fields of preaching, education, thinking, sacrifices, steadfastness, work for Egypt, serving his religion and the causes of the Muslim Umma, in the heart of which was Palestine, Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque."

At the same time, Hamas praised Munir's efforts to unite the people of Egypt and the activists who work for the benefit of Arab and Muslim causes worldwide.

"With much pride, we recall his role since the launch of the movement and his support for it during all stages of its work, as well as his role in fighting the Zionist occupation and aggression on Palestine," the statement expressed.

Hamas sent sincere condolences to Munir's family, followers and students in Egypt and the Arab and Muslim world, wishing that Merciful Allah shower him with His mercy.

Munir, who lived in London, was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood's Guidance Council and the spokesperson for the movement in Europe.

In 1955, at just 17, he was sentenced to five years in prison with hard labour by the Gamal Abdel Nasser regime. He remained in prison for seven years.

Later, Munir was sentenced to ten years in prison with hard labour for reviving the Muslim Brotherhood in 1965 and was released after nine years. Since then, he has lived in exile fighting for the rights and freedom of Egyptians and Muslims worldwide.

