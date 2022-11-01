Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas congratulates Lula da Silva on election victory

November 1, 2022 at 9:16 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Brazil, Israel, Middle East, News
Lula's supporters celebrate the victory in the Cinelandia square in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Octuber 30 , 2022 [Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency]
Member of Hamas Political Bureau, Basim Naim, congratulated freedom fighter, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on his victory in Brazil's election after defeating his rival, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, in a fiercely contested run-off election.

The Hamas official considered da Silva's election a victory for all oppressed people around the globe, particularly the Palestinian people, as da Silva is known for his strong and continued support for the Palestinians at all international forums.

Naim said that Hamas "looks forward to President Lula mitigating all the effects of the unlimited support for the Israeli Occupation State".

