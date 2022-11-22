Hamas slams EU talks with Israel on exchanging Palestinian data

The Hamas Movement has voiced its rejection and condemnation of the current talks between the European Commission and the Israeli Occupation government to reach an agreement on exchanging personal data about the Palestinian citizens living in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hamas called on the European Commission to respect the Palestinian people's right to sovereignty and independence, and stop such talks with the Israeli government.

The Movement described such a European step as a "dangerous precedent" and a "flagrant violation of international law."It affirmed that such a step would confer legitimacy on the Occupation State at the expense of the Palestinian people's security and national rights, calling on the European Union to abide by its conventional policy of rejecting Israel's Occupation of the Palestinian Territories.

READ: Twitter suspends Palestine online account