Twitter suspends Palestine Online account 

November 17, 2022 at 10:26 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
In this photo illustration, a computer screen displays the logo of "Twitter" and a padlock is seen next to this logo in Antalya, Turkey on February 28, 2021 [Mustafa Çiftçi/Anadolu Agency]
Social media platform Twitter has suspended the Palestine Online account, one of the most influential Palestinian news outlets. The account which had over 80,000 followers was suspended for violating Twitter rules yesterday, although no explicit reason has been given. 

The account routinely shared on the ground news from occupied Palestine and had built a reputation for exposing on-going Israeli crimes against Palestinians. 

Twitter's decision to suspend Palestine Online raises fresh concerns over the issue of freedom of speech on the platform, despite the high-profile acquisition of the website by Elon Musk, who has described himself as a "free speech absolutist". 

Since the suspension of Palestine Online, other leading Palestinian news accounts including the Quds News Network have begun using the hashtag #TwitterCensorsPalestine to raise awareness and to criticise the lack of freedom of speech on Twitter. 

