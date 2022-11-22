Qatar World Cup organisers apologise after threats to a Danish television crew

Qatari World Cup organisers have apologised to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by security staff who threatened to break camera equipment, AFP reports.

According to the report, Journalists from the TV2 channel "were mistakenly interrupted" late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged in a statement.

"Upon inspection of the crew's valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity," organisers said.

Reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking live to a news anchor in Denmark when three men drove up behind him on an electric cart and tried to block the camera lens.

"You invited the whole world to come here, why can't we film? It's a public place," Tantholdt was heard saying in English. "You can break the camera, you want to break it? You are threatening us by smashing the camera?"

The incident five days before the World Cup starts revisited a subject that has been sensitive for tournament organisers who have denied claims there are strict limits on where media can film in Qatar.

Qatari organisers said they later spoke to Tantholdt and also "issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament."

READ: Rights group calls on FIFA to condemn racism in Denmark at Word Cup