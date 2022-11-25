Arab League: warns situation in Palestine on verge of explosion

Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, warned Thursday, that the Israeli violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory are escalating in a manner that could lead the situation to explode right before the international community's sight, which seems to have abandoned its responsibility to achieve the vision of a two-state solution through negotiations.

Aboul Gheit stressed, during his opening remarks at Union for the Mediterranean conference held Thursday, ​​​​that "the emerging global crises should not overshadow the problems and crises afflicting the Arab region, on top of which is the Palestinian cause, which cannot be ignored or marginalised, as the Palestinian people suffer from a regime of Occupation that can only be described as apartheid."

He called on European countries to recognise the Palestinian State on the borders of 4 June, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In the same context, Aboul Gheit met with the Irish Minister of State for Rural and Community Development on the sidelines of the conference, and praised Ireland's supportive and positive stance towards the Palestinian cause, especially its recent vote in favour of the United Nations General Assembly Resolution on Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people.

The General Assembly Resolution requests the International Court of Justice for a legal opinion on the legal consequences arising from Israel's continued violation of the Palestinian people's rights to self-determination.

