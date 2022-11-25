Palestinian students injured in clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank 

Dozens of students at the Palestine Technical University Kadoorie, in the West Bank's occupied city of Tulkarem, were injured yesterday during clashes that broke out at the university campus.

Local sources told Wafa that the occupation forces had fired "teargas canisters, live shots and rubber-coated rounds at the students," adding that "two students were injured by live shots, and many others had suffered suffocation from gas inhalation."

Other medical sources at the Thabet Public Hospital reported four injuries, two of whom were injured by live shots in their lower limbs.

As the clashes intensified, the university evacuated the campus for students' safety.

READ: PA, Israel maintain security cooperation even in prisons