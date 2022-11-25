Israel foils bus detonation attempt in Negev

Israel's security agency, Shin Bet, yesterday thwarted an attempt to detonate an explosive device inside a bus in the occupied Negev region.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation – Makan reported that the Islamic Jihad organization had recruited a "31-year-old man from Gaza, who had taken advantage of his valid work permit inside Israel to carry out the operation."

The failed attack was said to have prompted the Israeli authorities to revoke the work permits of some 200 Palestinian residents of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Israeli defence minister, Benny Gantz, said recently that "terrorist organizations are taking advantage of Palestinians' work permits to carry out attacks that endanger hundreds of lives of Gazans."

"Israel is pursuing a policy of striking terrorism while preserving the lives of those not involved in it" Gantz pointed out, adding that his country was mulling "exiting Palestinian workers from Israel."

There are some 17,000 Palestinian workers from Gaza with Israeli work permits, according to official data. The number of issued work permits was reported to have notably increased last year.

