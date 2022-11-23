Palestine Resistance declares 'state of alert' against potential Israel attack after Jerusalem explosions

Armed Palestinian Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip have declared a "state of alert" following two explosions in West Jerusalem today, as it anticipates potential Israeli military action on the besieged territory in response to the incident.

Two separate explosions occurred half an hour from each other early this morning at a bus station in West Jerusalem, killing an Israeli teen and wounding at least 22 others. No group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

According to a fighter within the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, who spoke to the London-based news outlet, The New Arab, the Resistance in the besieged coastal enclave "adopted unprecedented security measures, as well as summoned all the fighters to be ready for any emergency".

Although it has not received any information confirming that "the Israeli enemy will attack Gaza", the fighter stressed that "the developments on the ground push us to be ready for any Israeli folly that might be committed against our people".

With Hamas having placed its personnel on alert, he reiterated that "the Resistance is ready to involve in a new large-scale war with Israel" in the case of a new Israeli bombardment on the Strip.

Despite not claiming responsibility for the explosions, a Hamas spokesperson hailed them as "heroic operations" and insisted they "came as a natural response to the endless Israeli crimes and violations in Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound and the Occupied West Bank."

The group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), also stated in response that "the Palestinian people possess a strong will and are ready to do anything in order to protect their land and sanctities." In a statement to the press, the PIJ's spokesman, Daoud Shehab, said Palestinians "will not stand idly by before the formation of a new government coalition that places settlement, Judaisation, and aggression on the top of its priorities, and strives to devour what is left of the Palestinian land."

As for Israeli authorities, they reportedly suspect that a militant cell in East Jerusalem carried out the attack. Israeli outlets and security officials, on the other hand, believe Hamas was behind the funding and implementation of the explosions.