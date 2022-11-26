Palestine MP calls for punishing Israel for crimes against women

On International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Palestinian MP Huda Naim called for the international community to punish the Israeli occupation for its crimes against Palestinian women.

Speaking to Safa New Agency, Naim stated: "The Israeli crimes and violence against Palestinian women are represented in killing, detention, deportation, siege, torture and depravity."

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is marked annually on 25 November and is dedicated to spreading awareness about violence against women.

Naim called for the international organisation promoting women's rights to protect Palestinian women from the "systematic Israeli practices against them."

She also called for taking practical measures to guarantee Palestinian women's freedom and ensuring they obtain their entitled rights according to international laws and conventions.

The MP called for parliamentarians worldwide to disclose Israeli crimes against Palestinian women and work on isolating the occupation in the international arena.

READ: Al-Khatib: 'Israel's travel ban will not stop my defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque'