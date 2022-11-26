Al-Khatib: 'Israel's travel ban will not stop my defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque'

Deputy Head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Sheikh Kamal Al-Khatib, announced on Friday that the travel ban Israel imposed on him would not stop his defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque or serving his people.

This came one day after he received a renewable one-month travel ban order issued by the Israeli occupation police.

"Such orders are issued by an oppressive government," Al-Khatib asserted. "It was issued by the government of Yair Lapid through his Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who is the partner of Mansour Abbas in the government."

Al-Khatib noted that this order came one week after the seventh anniversary of the oppressive order by the Israeli government to ban the Islamic Movement on 17 November, 2015.

"It is the continuous chase before and after the ban," he explained. "This was preceded by travel bans on Sheikh Raed Salah and Suleiman Aghbariyeh."

Al-Khatib said that the Israeli occupation claims he was planning to travel in order to achieve interests for the Islamic Movement, however: "There had been no plan to travel abroad."

