Blowing Jewish trumpet at Al-Aqsa is 'disrespectful' of 1.7bn Muslims, official says

The blowing of the Jewish trumpet at Al-Aqsa Mosque is "disrespectful" of the world's 1.7 billion Muslims, Sheikh Kamal Al-Khatib, deputy head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, said yesterday.

Warning against the right-wing Jewish mobilisation against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the constant raids of the Muslim holy site during the Jewish holidays, Al-Khatib continued: "Al-Aqsa Mosque is at the eye of the storm." He called on every Muslim to act to support it and to prevent the Jewish "desecration of the first Qibla of the 1.7 billion Muslims."

He said Israeli politicians are using Al-Aqsa Mosque and efforts to relate right-wing Jewish access to it as part of their electoral campaigns, in an effort to garner votes.

The senior Arab leader in Israel emphasised that Al Aqsa Mosque "is Islamic and only for Muslims and it will remain so for ever," stressing the Jewish attempts to Judaise it "will never succeed."

READ: Jordan Islamic Action Front warns of settlers escalations at Al-Aqsa