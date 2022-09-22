Jordan Islamic Action Front warns of settlers escalations at Al-Aqsa

The Islamic Action Front, the largest party in Jordan, yesterday warned of the Israeli extremists' upcoming escalations against Al-Aqsa Mosque, including a series of large-scale incursions coinciding with the Jewish holidays from 26 September until early October.

The party said, in a statement issued by its Jerusalem and Palestine Committee, that the expected escalations against Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Jewish holiday season constitutes a "blatant attack on the sanctity of the mosque, a provocation to Arabs and Muslims' feelings, and an assault on Jordanian sovereignty over the holy sites."

Denouncing the Israeli occupation forces' recent arrest and detention of the Director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Omar Al-Kiswani, the party also condemned the continuation of the Israeli policy of deportation against the mosque's employees and supporters, who are confronting settlers and projects aimed at dividing Al-Aqsa.

The party called on the Palestinian people in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Israel to "mobilise towards Al-Aqsa Mosque, and confront the settlers", calling on the masses of the Arab and Islamic nation to move in support of Al-Aqsa, and pressure their governments to shoulder their duty to confront the "Zionist attacks".

Jordan should also "assume its responsibilities towards the assault on the Jordanian guardianship of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and take firm and effective measures to stop the Zionist escalation against holy sites, and not to suffice itself with statements of condemnation," it added.

The Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah – the New Year – and Yom Kippur are taking place in the coming weeks with right-wing Jewish groups mobilising to storm Al-Aqsa in large numbers.

