Saudi Arabia and Sudan conduct naval exercises in Red Sea

The Sudanese army announced on Sunday the launch of joint naval exercises, Fulk 5, with the Royal Saudi Navy intended to raise the efficiency of the two navies in the Red Sea, Anadolu has reported.

The army statement indicated that the exercises are being carried out so that the respective navies can exchange and share experience in the planning and managing of naval operations. The hosting of the series of exercises is shared alternately by the Kingdom and Sudan. In March last year, for example, Fulk 4 took place using the King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah.

Saudi naval personnel arrived at Port Sudan Airport on Saturday. Port Sudan will be the base for Fulk 5, said the Sudan Armed Forces newspaper.

Training in the use of advanced technology and an upgrade in the level of coordination between the two navies in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden are also planned in the exercise that will continue until 30 November.

