Sudan Army Chief says he will accept any non-partisan government

Sudan's Army Chief, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said Wednesday that the military will accept any non-partisan government that maintains the country's unity, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Any formula that ensures Sudan's unity and preserves the dignity of the disciplined forces … and that brings a non-partisan government of independents approved by political forces will be acceptable by the Armed Forces," Al-Burhan told a meeting of army commanders.

The Army Chief renewed his earlier promises that the military will exit from Sudan's political scene following the formation of a new government agreed upon by political groups.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since last year, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup".

Talks have been ongoing between the military and political parties in recent weeks under the auspices of the United Nations Integrated Transition Mission in Sudan to reach an agreement to resolve the country's political deadlock.

The QUAD mechanism, which includes the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, has also been pushing the country's rivals to reach a political deal to bring the country back to transition. Last week, the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition announced a framework agreement with the military to resolve the country's political crisis.

