Israel Occupation kills three Palestinians in the West Bank

Israeli Occupation Forces shot dead three Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank this morning, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

One was killed in Beit Ummar in the south of the West Bank, and the two others, siblings, were killed in the village of Kafr Ein near Ramallah.

Mufeed Mohammad Ikhlil, 44, was shot in the head and killed during an Israeli army raid of Beit Ummar. Nine others were shot by live bullets; one hit in the chest and the others in the upper and lower limbs, but reported to be in stable condition.

In the village of Kafr Ein, near Ramallah, soldiers opened fire at the two siblings, Jawad and Zafer Abdul Rahman Rimawi, 22 and 21, and killed them.

Jawad, a new Business Administration graduate from Birzeit University, was shot in the pelvis and his brother, Zafer, a fourth-year Technology student, also at Birzeit University, was shot in the chest, said the Ministry of Health.

A general strike was declared in Ramallah, as a result.

The Ministry of Health said that, with the three who were killed today, the Israel army has shot and killed 153 Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the start of the year.