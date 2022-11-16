EU calls for immediate probe into Israel killing of Palestinian girl

The European Union has called for an immediate investigation into the Israeli army's killing of 15-year-old Palestinian, Fulla Masalmeh, near the city of Ramallah in northern occupied West Bank.

In a statement issued yesterday, the European Union offered its sincere condolences to the Masalmeh family, adding that Fulla was supposed to celebrate her 16th birthday yesterday, "but was tragically killed by gunfire from Israeli soldiers near Ramallah yesterday [Monday]".

The statement noted that in many cases, Israeli forces in the West Bank use excessive lethal force, stressing the need for Israel to guarantee the rights of children, including ensuring their protection, care, dignity and the right to life.

"This incident should be swiftly investigated and accountability ensured," it added.

Fifteen-year-old Fulla was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank's town of Beitunia.

Since the start of the year, the Israeli army has killed 35 children, including 15 girls.

READ: Israel raises the state of alert in the West Bank