Russia warplanes cause state of panic among civilians in northern Syria 

The flight of a squadron of Russian warplanes terrified civilians in northern Syria on Monday evening.

Local sources told Aram news site that about six Russian warplanes flew over the northern countryside of Aleppo and Idlib, without carrying out any bombing.

However, according to the sources, the warplanes caused a state of fear among civilians, because of their loud sound and flying at a relatively low altitude.

Meanwhile, a state of anticipation prevails in Aleppo's northern countryside, after Turkiye threatened to launch a ground military operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), while the Syrian National Army raised its military readiness for any attack.

Earlier, the Turkish military leadership called on the Syrian National Army Corps to be alert, raise combat readiness and hold an urgent meeting to define combat missions and axes for the ground attack against the SDF, in partnership with the Turkish forces.

Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper quoted a leader in the National Army as saying that "the Turkish military leadership has called on the leaders of the three corps in the National Army to attend an important military meeting in the Syrian region of Hor Kilis, which is under Turkish influence, to discuss the latest military and field developments and to develop military offensive plans, and identify the axes for the launching of the expected Turkish military operation against the SDF forces in north and north-east Aleppo".

The meeting comes after the completion of raising the combat readiness of the Turkish forces in their military bases and the readiness of the factions within the areas of Operations Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring.