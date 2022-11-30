Iraq President calls for an end to Palestine people's suffering

November 30, 2022 at 7:41 pm
Marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Iraqi President, Abdel Latif Rashid, stressed the Palestinians' "legitimate right to establish the Palestinian State, with Jerusalem as its capital", and called for "joint action to put an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people."
Rashid's remarks came in a tweet posted on his official account on Twitter yesterday.
