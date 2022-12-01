Cooperating against terrorism will contribute to regional peace, Turkiye to USA

Cooperating against terrorism will contribute to regional peace, Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar, told US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, in a phone call this week as Turkiye and the Syrian National Army complete preparations for a potential ground operation into Syria.

According to the report, Akar said, further, that allied countries should not let terrorists wear and use their countries' flags and uniforms.

Referring to Article 51 of the UN Charter, Akar said Turkiye's current counterterrorism operations are being carried out in line with the right of self-defence.

Even though Turkiye and the US are NATO allies, the United States has preferred the YPG, the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing, as its local partner.

Turkiye strongly opposed the YPG terrorist group's presence in northern Syria, as it is a threat against the country's unity.

The PKK has led an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in clashes.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the European Union and the United States.

