Israel occupation prevents Turkish tourists from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Israeli occupation forces on Friday prevented a number of Turkish female tourists from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem to perform dawn prayers, according to Palestinian media reports.

A Turkish tourist named Hasan Saklanan was martyred a few days ago by Israeli occupation forces after stabbing a soldier at the gates of the Old City in occupied Jerusalem.

The Israeli occupation continues to impose severe restrictions on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, coinciding with its brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Despite the occupation restrictions, 30,000 worshippers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem.

The Israeli occupation forces were deployed in the streets of Jerusalem and the vicinity of the Old City, closing streets and roads to prevent worshippers from reaching the mosque.

