Trinidad and Tobago formally recognise the State of Palestine

The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago has officially recognised the State of Palestine, joining Barbados and Jamaica as the third Caribbean nation to do so.

The move was announced by the Cabinet today, according to the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs.

“Recognition of Palestine is moral and just and demonstrates Trinidad and Tobago’s acknowledgement of and support for the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people,” today’s press release noted.

It added: “In the seven months since the start of the war in Gaza, Senator, the Honourable Dr Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, has articulated the position of Trinidad and Tobago on this issue; condemned the killing of civilians in Gaza and Israel; expressed support for the two-State solution; and called for an immediate ceasefire, the exercise of restraint, regard for civilian lives and welfare, dialogue and diplomacy.”

Palestinian Authority President, Mahmoud Abbas, has expressed appreciation for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine, noting that it supports the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and represents a major step towards implementing the two-state solution.

“The right of peoples to self-determination is an established right recognised under international law, and the State of Palestine renews its continuous call to countries that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to stand up to their responsibilities and acknowledge the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination,” said the President.

Moreover, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the step is consistent with international law, adding that it will contribute to international efforts towards ending the Israeli Occupation.

The President further emphasised that the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago has consistently upheld the rights of the Palestinian people in recent years and has voted in favour of these rights in international forums.

He highlighted that this decision aligns with the principles of international law that acknowledge the right of peoples to end colonialism and oppression, and to live in freedom, justice and independence.

