Palestinians condemn Israel's cold-blooded execution of Nablus youth

The Palestinian Authority (PA) and Palestinian factions have condemned Israel's cold-blooded execution of a Palestinian youth in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

In a statement, PA President Mahmoud Abbas slammed the: "Cold-blooded killing of a Palestinian youth, Ammar Mefleh, 22, at the hands of an Israeli soldier in the town of Huwwara, in Nablus, is a heinous crime."

He stated: "These crimes that have become an official policy for the successive Israeli governments require urgent intervention to provide international protection for the defenceless Palestinian people."

Abbas stressed: "The continued international silence, impunity and lack of accountability have encouraged these governments to commit more crimes against the Palestinian people."

PA's Foreign Ministry also, in a statement, held the Israeli government: "Directly responsible for this atrocious crime that proves once again its predetermined plans to explode the situation and expand the scope of killing and targeting of Palestinians."

Mohammad Shtayyeh, PA prime minister, expressed his: "Utmost shock and anger over the heartbreaking footage of the youth being fatally shot at point-blank range by an Israeli soldier."

Shtayyeh said the Israeli soldier: "Felt he would not be held accountable for the crime, so he will certainly repeat it."

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas condemned: "The abhorrent crime that would make the Palestinian people more determined to resist the occupation."

READ: Israel kills 18-year-old Palestinian

It also stated: "The criminal Israeli occupation forces' killing of ten Palestinian civilians in the past three days across occupied Palestine will not go unanswered."

Spokesperson of the Islamic Jihad in the occupied West Bank, Tareq Izzidine, asserted: "This crime will not pass without punishment."

He stressed the Palestinian resistance: "Will take revenge for Ammar Mefleh and all the other martyrs who are being killed by the Israeli occupation with cold blood before the eyes of the whole world."