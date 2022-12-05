Israel: Palestinian citizens help to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem

Hundreds of Palestinian citizens of Israel headed to Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday to defend the sanctuary against Israeli aggression, Safa news agency has reported. Organisers said that hundreds of Palestinians from several Arab cities in Israel boarded a convoy of buses in the evening to perform prayers in support of the Jerusalemites who stand up against the daily raids at the mosque by illegal Israeli settlers and occupation forces.

The Israeli occupation authorities place many obstacles in the way of the Palestinian citizens of Israel when they travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque. Many are banned from entering Jerusalem or Al-Aqsa, including Sheikh Raed Salah and Sheikh Kamal Al-Khateeb, the head and deputy head of the Islamic Movement in Israel.

During Jewish holidays, all Palestinians in Israel and the occupied territories are banned from going to Jerusalem. Such bans, said Safa, are part of the Israeli plan to detach them issues surrounding the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa.

