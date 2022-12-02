Israel Security Minister warns of new Palestinian Intifada

The Israeli Minister of Internal Security, Omar Barlev, warned the next government that changing the status quo of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, will lead to a new Intifada (uprising, in Arabic) in Palestine, local media reports.

"We have seen, more than once, that Netanyahu's considerations are personal," said Barlev.

He also stressed that "Israeli society is becoming more violent" as demonstrated by the victory of the Religious Zionism alliance, which won 14 out of 120 seats in the Knesset (Parliament).

The coalition, which supports Netanyahu, is headed by the deputies, Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, both openly extremist, racist and anti-Arab, the report says.

Ben Gvir will be Barlev's replacement.

Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) spokesman, Mohammed Hamada, warned Ben Gvir of the consequences of damaging the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site for Muslims, and also revered by the Jews, because their two biblical temples were built there.

