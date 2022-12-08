Egypt responds to reports Kuwait suspended entry of Egyptian workers

An official source at the Egyptian Ministry of Manpower said that the ministry has not received any papers, documents or official letter regarding Egyptian workers from any Kuwaiti party, and such matters will not be discussed until after referring to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This came in response to what was published by Al-Qabas newspaper about Kuwait not issuing work permits to Egyptians since 17 September until further notice.

The source indicated that the Ministry of Manpower will communicate with the Egyptian Foreign Ministry today to discover whether reports on the decision are true.

Al-Qabas yesterday reported that Kuwait had issued a decision to stop linking workforce systems electronically with Egypt, followed by a decision to stop work permits for Egyptians until further notice.

The sources said the reasons for the decision included the need to work on a new mechanism to control recruitment from Egypt, and the Egyptian embassy's violation of Kuwaiti regulation regarding the labour market.

READ: 80% of public sector employees are Kuwaitis