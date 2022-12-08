Thousands protest Sudan framework deal between army, civilian factions

Thousands of Sudanese protesters demonstrated in the capital, Khartoum, rejecting the framework agreement signed between the Army and political parties that will pave the way for a two-year civilian-led transitional period towards elections and end a political crisis triggered by the October 2021 military coup, Anadolu news agency reported.

The demonstrations were organised by the Resistance Committee and took place also in the cities of Omdurman and Bahri.

Formed in the Sudanese cities and villages after the outbreak of popular anti-regime protests on 19 December, 2018, the Resistance Committees had the leading role in managing demonstrations until the Army ousted then-President, Omar Al-Bashir on 11 April, 2019.

According to witnesses, the demonstrators attempted to reach the presidential palace and closed a number of main and secondary streets in the capital with concrete barriers, tree trunks and burning tyres.

Meanwhile, the security forces fired stun grenades and tear gas canisters at the demonstrators, who responded by throwing stones at the police forces and returning tear gas canisters.

The demonstrators raised national flags and chanted slogans against the military and the Forces for Freedom and Change Coalition.

On Monday, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Commander of the Sudanese Army, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, signed the deal on behalf of the military forces.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Forces for Freedom and Change Coalition, the Revolutionary Front, other political organisations, workers' unions and civil society organisations signed the agreement on behalf of the political forces.

The agreement comes months after Al-Burhan announced that the Army would exit politics and pave the way for an agreement on a civilian government.

The framework agreement is based on the draft transitional Constitution put forward by the steering committee of the Sudan Bar Association.

The draft establishes a constitutional framework to govern the remaining transitional period, and provides for the formation of a civilian-led government and a council to run the national security and defence affairs.

Sudan has been suffering from a political crisis since Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on 25 October 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the Government

Since then, Sudan has witnessed almost weekly demonstrations and protests, while tribal violence has escalated in several regions.

READ: Sudan army, civilian factions sign deal to form civilian government