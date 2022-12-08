Latest News
/
Turkiye: 2022 was year of normalisation with regional countries
/
Lebanon arrests 185 suspected of spying for Israel
/
UN: Israel must take 'immediate steps' to give up nuclear weapons
/
Tunisia: Bakeries strike, demand gov't pay their dues
/
Iran: president thanks students for shunning riots
/
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Jenin
/
Saudi extends detention of activist right before his release
/
Gaza: excavations begin at Roman cemetery
/
Hamas: Activities begin to mark 35th anniversary
/
PA kidnaps wounded Palestinian from Nablus hospital
/
Official: Addressing Turkiye's security concerns will improve Sweden's security
/
US warns of China influence in Middle East
/
Lebanon says cholera outbreak under control
/
Algeria calls for reform of UN Security Council
/
Tunisia groups call for resuming work of Anti-Corruption Commission
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More