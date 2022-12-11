Erdogan: Turkiye, Russia can export other goods via grain corridor

Ankara and Moscow can start working on the export of different food products and gradually other commodities through the grain corridor, the Turkish president told his Russian counterpart on Sunday, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a phone call with Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said over 13 million tons of grain have reached those in need through joint efforts so far under the Black Sea grain export deal, according to a statement by Turkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan also expressed his sincere wishes to Putin for an end to the Moscow-Kyiv war "as soon as possible."

Türkiye has been internationally praised for its mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, which led to the resumption of the July 22 grain deal. Ankara has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war that started in February.

On July 22, Turkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused due to war. Days before its scheduled expiration, the landmark grain deal was extended for another 120 days, beginning on November 19.

