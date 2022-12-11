Turkiye vows to further develop its multi-faceted relations with Algeria

Turkiye on Saturday vowed to further develop its multi-faceted relations with Algeria, reports Anadolu Agency.

Holding a joint press conference along with his Algerian countepart Ramtane Lamamra in Algiers, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu remarked that many issues and prospects of cooperation in numerous fields including defense, maritime, fishery, commerce, agriculture, energy, culture and education were discussed during the meeting of Turkish-Algerian Joint Planning Group held in the Algerian capital.

Drawing attention to growing Turkish investments in Algeria, Cavusoglu said over 1,400 Turkish companies invested more than $5 billion in the North African country.

He stressed that Turkish-Algeria cooperation in the fields of energy and agriculture would be beneficial not only for the two countries, but also for the wider region and the world.

Entrance of Turkiye's Ziraat Bank and the planned increase of flight frequency of Turkish Airlines to/from Algeria will also contribute to further improvement of bilateral relations, Cavusoglu said.

He added that Turkiye and Algeria would soon open cultural centers to foster societal relations between the two nations.