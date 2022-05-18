Algeria: President seeks increase in Turkish investments

Algeria's president has confirmed his confidence that Turkish investments in his country will reach $10 billion and more within a short time, Anadolu has reported. Abdelmadjid Tebboune made his comment during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara. At the moment, said Tebboune, Turkish investments in Algeria are valued at $5bn.

Replying to a question about the possibility of building a strategic economic partnership between the two countries, Tebboune said, "This is possible, of course, and we have expressed our welcome for that; we have signed agreements in many fields, and these agreements are not limited in time or material."

He pointed out that Algeria aspires to take important steps with Turkey in industrial matters, especially naval affairs, both military and civilian.

When asked about Libya, Tebboune said that his country has the same view as Turkey that there can be no solution without elections. "There is no alternative to handing over power to the people in Libya. We have already had discussions with Turkey on this issue."

