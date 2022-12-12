TotalEnergies announces commitment to start drilling next year in Lebanon

TotalEnergies said it was working towards exploiting its new Lebanon offshore gas project from next year, Reuters reports.

According to the report, pre-orders have also been placed with suppliers for the equipment required.

Total said its Chief Executive and Chairman, Patrick Pouyanné, had confirmed these objectives when he recently met with Lebanon's caretaker Energy Minister, Walid Fayad, at the firm's Paris headquarters.

In October, the French oil and gas major reached a deal with the Lebanese government on the fate of the gas field, as a landmark maritime border agreement with Israel was coming into force.

